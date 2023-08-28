At least two people have died and another 56 have been injured, including 43 police officers and firefighters, in two explosions at a gas distribution station in Romania that does not have a license to operate, local media reported on Sunday.

Several of the injured are in serious condition and have begun to be transferred even to other countries of the European Union through the community civil protection mechanism, since Romania does not have centers to treat severe burns.

Six people, including four firefighters, have already been evacuated through this service to Italy and Belgium. Five more severely burned patients are scheduled to fly to Austria and Germany today.

The explosions occurred on Saturday night in the city of Crevedia, about 30 kilometers north of Bucharest. Most of the injured are police officers and firefighters who were working to extinguish a fire caused by a first explosion and who were affected by the deflagration of a tanker truck parked at the station.

The LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) distribution station belongs to the son of the mayor of Caracal, a municipality close to where the explosions occurred. The station did not have permission to sell fuel, as confirmed by the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

“Clearly, from our point of view, the company did not have documents or authorization to operate,” he declared, according to the Hotnews.ro portal. This medium points out that the station had notified in 2020 that it stopped working and that it had previously been fined several times for failing to comply with fire safety measures.

The first hypothesis of the investigation launched by the Prosecutor’s Office is that the explosion was caused by a cigarette while fuel was being transferred between two tanks.

The Romanian Prime Minister, the Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, has confirmed that the owner of the damaged station is the son of a mayor from his own party. Romania does not have any specialized center for the treatment of severe burns and in the whole country there are only 24 beds for patients with medium-grade injuries.

In October 2015, a total of 65 people died in a nightclub fire in Bucharest that did not meet safety standards. The tragedy revealed serious shortcomings in Romanian public health, which cost the lives of some of the injured, sparking a wave of mass protests that ended up overthrowing the then Social Democratic government

