Two climate activists have received the CEO of the Irish airline Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, with a smack in the face, upon arrival in Brussels. O’Leary was preparing to make a statement to the press in front of the European Commission headquarters, when the two activists blurted out “welcome to Belgium” and threw a cream tart at him. In addition, they have shouted “stop polluting with your planes”. Aviation generates 13.9% of greenhouse gas emissions from transport, according to the European Commission; in turn, transport is around 25% of total emissions. Climate activists often focus their criticism on this means of transport, much more polluting than the train.

O’Leary took the protest with humor: “I have never been so well received. Unfortunately they were environmentalists and the cream was artificial. I invite the passengers to come to Ireland, where the cream is better, ”he ironized before the cameras, still with traces of cream on his face, according to EFE.

A little later, Ryanair, which usually jokes about the inconveniences caused by its travel conditions, spoke ironically on the social network X (formerly Twitter) about the incident: O’Leary received a “warm welcome in Brussels” to celebrate the new routes of the company. “Passengers are so happy with our routes (…) that they celebrate with a cake,” the message pointed out.

