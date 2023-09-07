Two climate activists have received the CEO of the Irish airline Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, with a smack in the face, upon arrival in Brussels. O’Leary was preparing to make a statement to the press in front of the European Commission headquarters, when the two activists blurted out “welcome to Belgium” and threw a cream tart at him. In addition, they have shouted “stop polluting with your planes”. Aviation generates 13.9% of greenhouse gas emissions from transport, according to the European Commission; in turn, transport is around 25% of total emissions. Climate activists often focus their criticism on this means of transport, much more polluting than the train.
O’Leary took the protest with humor: “I have never been so well received. Unfortunately they were environmentalists and the cream was artificial. I invite the passengers to come to Ireland, where the cream is better, ”he ironized before the cameras, still with traces of cream on his face, according to EFE.
Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares! pic.twitter.com/MpT6ssSX6a
—Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023
A little later, Ryanair, which usually jokes about the inconveniences caused by its travel conditions, spoke ironically on the social network X (formerly Twitter) about the incident: O’Leary received a “warm welcome in Brussels” to celebrate the new routes of the company. “Passengers are so happy with our routes (…) that they celebrate with a cake,” the message pointed out.
