It is likely that the amount that your employer transfers each month is greater than your parents’ weekly pocket money. It is therefore quite unfortunate that as you get older, your preferences in entertainment also change. If you still wanted the same Hot Wheels models as before or are still happiest with Pokémon cards, now you’re king. Everything your child’s heart desired is now within reach, but unfortunately that is no longer what you want. Lego excepted, but that is still very pricey.

The brothers behind the Backyard Racing YouTube channel have never switched hobbies. It took a month to build this huge Hot Wheels track. Given the length, we are no longer talking about pocket money budgets here. The track starts on the roof of the house and takes a big tour of the backyard, with the help of some boosters along the way. Towards the end there is even an elevator, which is powered by a drill. The elevator takes the car up the tree, after which the cart drives back down through the leaves.

Hot Wheels track goes through the treetops