A funny video of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar is in considerable discussion on social media. In this video, both of them are seen answering the questions of the children and during this time, their noises are getting fiercely viral.

Actually, during the answer to this question, a child asks – I like to cook and play, who is the best cook in your house? On hearing this question, Twinkle Khanna covers her face with a book. On this, Akshay quickly says that the best cooks in the house are himself, to whom Twinkle immediately responds – these are very good cooks, they know how to fry my mind, how to boil my khub. Twinkle then says that the best chef in her family is her son Aarav.



Twinkle said- Aarav can cook anything from Rajma to Pizza, on which Akshay says that she is the second best cook at home and Twinkle cannot cook.

A child asks Akshay who is his favorite superhero? To which Akshay answers – Tarzan, because I have seen it since my childhood. However, Twinkle interrupts them, saying that it would be better if our children consider Real Heroes as their role model instead of the hero of Fiction Stories.

When a child narrates an anecdote about her mother, Twinkle says that she used to do it too. When her son Aarav was young, she used to tell Aarav that if she did not eat, the mutton lady would come and bite her finger and then she would fry it and sell it in Juhu Market. Twinkle told that Aarav did not eat French fries for quite some time after hearing these things.

On this, Akshay Kumar said that this is wrong and you should not scare your children. She also said that thank God that my daughter Nitara is very intelligent and she does not listen to such things of her mother. While sharing this video, Twinkle has also said that she feels guilty for scaring the Tales of the Mantle Lady.