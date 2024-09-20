A different haircut and bold make-up. Twiggy’s face (the nickname of Lesley Hornby, 19 September 1949) is among the most photographed of the sixties. Something that contributed greatly to her becoming the first international supermodel. She shook up the aesthetics of her decade with her 40 kilos of weight and her height: 1.68 metres. As the editor of S Fashion Patricia Rodríguez, in the video accompanying this article, says that Twiggy “completely revolutionised the image of models, fashion and the aspirational image” of teenagers of the time, who wanted to turn the page after World War II. This video reviews her career as a supermodel, actress and singer, and analyses her status as a fashion icon on the occasion of her 75th birthday.