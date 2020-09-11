#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Dishwashing liquid

There are alternatives to the traditional dishwashing liquid wrapped in plastic and often containing toxic products. For example, Marseille soap is very effective: grate 50 grams. Take 80 cl of water. In a saucepan, bring to a boil. Add the Marseille soap. Turn off the heat and mix well until the chips are completely dissolved. Optionally, it is possible to add two drops of organic lemon essential oil for an antiseptic effect. Essential oils are to be used with caution and strongly discouraged for children, people with epilepsy and pregnant or breastfeeding women. This homemade dishwashing product has three advantages: it is ecological, it is not bad for your health and it is economical. It takes around 50 cents for 1 liter of product.

Dishwasher tablets

In a bowl, pour 60 grams of baking soda, 80 grams of soda crystals, 85 grams of sodium percarbonate, 80 grams of citric acid. Mix well. Add two teaspoons of lemon juice.

When the reaction is complete, mix again. Distribute in ice cube trays, compacting lightly and wait 12 hours. Unmold and store in a jar.

Finally, to replace the sponge with a limited lifespan and not recyclable, it is possible to use a tawashi, an easy alternative.