With videoNetflix interested in him. Countless followers on social media. Women who present themselves. Since Pieter ‘The Champ’ de Jongh went viral with a video in which he speaks to the Zimbabwean football press in coal English, his life has been one big party. How different is that 12 years ago. After his resignation from SDC Putten, which means he has really lost everything, the football coach even thinks of suicide. About falling, failing and getting back up again, to then strike hard.