Video: Turkish journalist continued broadcasting amid second earthquake

“It was 4 in the morning and we were sleeping. I was trying to get out of the hotel room and I woke up my mom who was very sleepy. The bathroom door that we had left open began to slam very hard, while the lamp moved and hit the ceiling. I managed to wake her up, we grabbed the passports and cell phones and tried to get out,” Kelly Fernanda Echeverry, from Cali, told ‘Caracol Radio’ that she was in Turkey when the earthquakes occurred.

The first earthquake, magnitude 7.8shook southern Turkey and northern Syria around 4:17 am (local time). The second was magnitude 7.5 and was felt at 1:24 pm (local time).

These have been followed dozens of aftershocks that have already left more than 3,000 dead and demolished more than 3,200 buildings.

After hours, different stories have emerged, such as Kelly Fernanda’s on social networks, as well as videos that account for the tragedy.

One of those is that of a ‘DHA’ reporter, who was broadcasting live from the Kahramanmaraş district of Elbistan, and tried to show the magnitude of the event. Behind him were dozens of people searching through the rubble for valuables and people alive when the second earthquake surprised them.

“This is how the ‘DHA’ correspondent got caught up in the new 7.6 earthquake in Elbistan”is the title of the video published by said media outlet.

The images are dramatic, as all the people are seen running in search of a safe place and rushing to call their loved ones. The journalist, for his part, continues with the transmission despite the fear that he may have felt, and his cameraman also supports him in this task.

