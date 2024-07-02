Turkey qualified for the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Austria. The match was played at Leipzig Stadium.

Just 57 seconds into the game, defender Merih Demiral pounced on a rebound from the Austrian defence and scored the first goal of the game.

Demiral himself scored the 2-0 for the Turks in the 59th minute, heading in a corner kick taken by Arda Guler.

Demiral, who has been an international since 2018 and plays for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, has scored four goals for Turkey in 48 international matches. He had not scored for two years against the Faroe Islands in the Nations League.

Austria also scored from a set piece in the 66th minute when Michael Gregoritsch appeared to finish off a ball that had been combed by Stefan Posch.

The Turks held on as best they could and, in the last play of the match, goalkeeper Mert Gunok even saved his team with a providential save.

