A unit of the Mexico City Turibús collided with a gardener on Avenida Patriotismo y Progreso, in the Escandón neighborhood, mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo.

The mishap occurred last Monday when around 15 tourists between nationals and Mexicans hired the service, but during the course on Avenida Patriotismo the unit had a flat tire in the front.

According to reports, the driver of the tourist unit explained that, to avoid a major traffic accident, he decided to get off the road and hit a motel gardener.

Paramedics and ambulances arrived at the scene to assess the 15 tourists and the driver after the mishap and provide them with first aid.

In addition, it was reported that among the injured there were three elderly people. Meanwhile, a crane arrived at the place to remove the Turibús.

It was also reported that the driver of the unit will be responsible for medical expenses, material and economic damages.