Pimp your lease car to look a little different. How about that?

Having a lease car has a number of advantages. It is (often) a new car, you have modern gadgets on board and it drives well. But with you there are thousands of other lease drivers on the road. If you look around you sometimes it’s just a boring affair. The umpteenth gray or black Tesla Model 3, Volkswagen ID.3 or Polestar 2. That should be more fun!

Tuning lease car

It’s easy with your own car. You’re in charge, so what you’re going to renovate on your trusty four-wheeler is up to you. With a lease car, things are different. Can you tune your lease car at all? The answer is not automatically no. Some matters can be discussed with the lease company.

Mobility Service is a fan of fun driving and understands that you want to look original. People are therefore happy to participate in the personalization of your lease car. Of course everything is in consultation, but a number of things are certainly possible.

The advantage of adjusting things to the car afterwards is that it has no effect on your addition. As a result, it can also pay off to consciously order the car a bit ‘less’ and then modify it afterwards. Think of blackening chrome details, tinting glass or spraying the rims in a different color.

Arjen Bergman van mobility services explains to Wouter what is possible when it comes to pimping your lease car.

