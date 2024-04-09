With an output of 510 hp and 650 Nm of torque, the BMW M4 Competition is no slouch to say the least. But when you unleash tuners with the M4's inline-six, much more becomes possible. The tuning company Maximum PSI increased the power of an M4 Competition to more than 1,000 hp, but that was not enough for the fanatics.

Last year, Maximum PSI started making adjustments to the M4. For example, the original single turbo was replaced by two Garrett turbos. The new power at the wheels was approximately 1,200 hp. This was not enough, so a new transmission, intake manifold, intercooler and nitrous were added to substantially increase power. All other powertrain components were upgraded to handle the new power.

Once again a dyno test passed and power increased. The BMW produced 1,305 hp and 1,379 Nm at the wheels. It was still not enough and so the tuners tightened the M4 Competition even further. That turns out to be too much. The dyno results show that the power has risen to 1,395 hp and 1,609 Nm at the wheels. During the same test, something explodes in the BMW M4 Competition and a flash of flame is visible under the car. View the images below.