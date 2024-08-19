At the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, supporters of Donald Trump gathered for the first public rally since the attempt on his life on Saturday, July 13. The event, marked by heightened security, also highlighted the distinctive fashion choices of his supporters, who arrived in droves wearing Trump-themed outfits.

The fashion at the rally not only expressed political loyalty, but also highlighted a growing business niche. Sales of Trump-related items have been substantial, with reports indicating that more than $50 million worth of Trump-related clothing and accessories were sold in 2023 alone, according to data from OpenSecrets.orgVendors set up outside the stadium selling Trump and Vance-related merchandise, from clothing to accessories.

Blake Parnell, a San Diego man whom Trump refers to as “Mr. Wall” for his colorful suit symbolizing Trump’s border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, also attended the rally. Holding a red MAGA hat, Parnell said, “It’s the most iconic political hat in the history of American politics.”