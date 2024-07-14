Sunday, July 14, 2024
Video | Trump was shot at in front of the cameras – the video shows how the events unfolded

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2024
in World Europe
Video | Trump was shot at in front of the cameras – the video shows how the events unfolded
of the United States intending to run for president Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday morning Finnish time.

The former Republican president was about to address the audience in front of the cameras when gunshots began to ring out in the background. Trump raised his hand to his ear and security personnel rushed to protect him.

The dramatic events were captured on video, which can be viewed above.

One of the shots pierced Trump’s ear, but he was reportedly uninjured. According to the US Secret Service, several shots were fired at Trump from outside the campaign event.

Secretly according to the service, one member of the public was killed in the shooting and two were seriously injured. The suspected shooter was also killed.

HS follows the news situation moment by moment in this story.

