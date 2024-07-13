Former President Donald Trump was quickly removed from the stage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after loud noises were heard in the crowd.

In images and videos, the Republican can be seen bleeding from one ear while being protected by the secret service and the crowd shouting at the incident.

Trump was showing a graph showing border crossing numbers when explosions began to ring out in the crowd.

Trump could be seen holding his right hand to his neck. He appeared to have blood on his face.