Video footage showed Secret Service and police escorting Trump to a car as he raised his fist in the air.

The former US president was seen with blood staining his right ear as he was surrounded by security men who led him out from behind the podium.

CNN confirmed in a breaking news report that “Trump was injured in a shooting incident at an election rally in Pennsylvania.”

US President Joe Biden said he was “not briefed on the shooting at Trump’s rally,” Reuters reported.

Later, a Fox News reporter quoted the White House as saying: “President Biden has been briefed on the shooting at a Trump rally.”

The White House later issued a brief statement saying: “Biden received an initial briefing on the shooting incident at a Trump rally.”

The US Secret Service said it “has opened an investigation into the shooting, and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

A CNN correspondent quoted a Trump spokesman as saying: “Trump is fine and is currently being examined at a local medical center.”

This was Trump’s last rally before the Republican convention, during which he is scheduled to be officially nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate to face his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in the November elections.