Trump, wearing a navy blue suit and white shirt without a tie, could be seen descending the stairs of his plane as an armed security guard stood by.
The New York Times reported that Trump is in New Jersey, where he will spend the night.
What happened?
- Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania, days before he accepts the Republican nomination for a third time.
- A hail of gunfire caused panic, and Secret Service personnel surrounded the bloodied man, who said he had been shot in his right ear.
- Trump rushed to his car while pumping his fist in the air in a show of defiance.
- The Trump campaign said the presumptive Republican nominee was “doing fine” after the shooting.
- “I knew immediately something was wrong,” the former president wrote on his social media site. “I heard a whooshing sound and gunshots, and immediately felt a bullet pierce my skin. There was a lot of bleeding.”
- Authorities said at least one person was killed and two spectators were seriously injured.
- The Secret Service said it killed the shooter who it said attacked from a high position outside the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania, and that Trump was safe.
- The FBI said during a news conference late Saturday that it was not prepared to reveal the identity of the shooter and had not yet determined a motive for the assassination attempt.
