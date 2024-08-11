The hit song and its video were played at the former US president’s campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, on a big screen near the stage.

The singer commented on her social media account, saying: “This use is in no way authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, is best known for this song.

Dion reportedly declined to perform at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 when the former president took office after winning the 2016 election.

Trump held the rally where Dion’s song was played on Friday, where he attacked Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on a personal level, criticizing her for not giving interviews or holding major press conferences since she became his rival for the presidency after President Joe Biden decided not to run for president in the upcoming elections.