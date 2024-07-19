Milwaukee.– Former President Donald Trump opened his speech at the Republican Convention, officially accepting the party’s nomination to once again run for the White House.

“Friends, delegates and citizens, I stand before you with a message of confidence, strength and hope,” Trump began his speech.

“Let me begin tonight by expressing my gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday.”

The former president continued by recounting the assassination attempt he suffered on Saturday, June 13, during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump will compete for the presidency alongside Senator JD Vance, who accepted the nomination on Tuesday with a speech at the Convention.