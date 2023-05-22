India.- Through social networks, a video went viral where A woman tattoos her husband’s name on her forehead.

The woman from Bangalore, India, She was criticized on social media for tattooing her husband’s name “Satish” as an act of love.

On the Instagram account @king_maker_tatto_studio the tattoo process of a woman was disseminated, which accumulated more than 12 million views.

The woman tattooed her husband’s name “Satish” on her forehead as proof of love

But at the moment when the tattoo artist begins to write the name on the woman’s foreheadthe gesture of discomfort is noticeable a little.

“True Love” is read in the clip that has generated controversy among Internet users, since they consider this show of love something “excessive”.

VIDEO: Indian woman tattoos her husband’s name on her forehead

Although many consider that it is an acted video, since no one would dare to commit such an act.