If you were in a traffic jam on the A12 near Reeuwijk, this is the cause. A Defense truck with a tank on the back has hit the noise barrier. Road inspector Nick van Rijkswaterstaat took a few photos of the accident and reported that fortunately no injuries were reported.

According to the AD the Leopard tank was transported from Wassenaar to Amersfoort for maintenance. It would be a tank from the historical collection of Defense. The tank has already been removed, but the clean-up work will take some time.

On the #A12 in the direction of #Utrecht a single-vehicle accident happened without injury miraculously.

3 of the 4 lanes are currently closed.

Processing will take some time.

Updates follow here. pic.twitter.com/p0C2dDH5ci — July 25, 2022

The tank has already been removed