Culiacán.- Good people do exist. The sample is the driver of an urban truck from Culiacán, Sinaloawho stopped the unit unexpectedly to help an elderly woman to cross the street.

This was documented in a video published by the Twitter account “@DiegoCazarez”, where it was detailed that this happened on the morning of Wednesday, May 11, in the route Buenos Aires.

“Today in the morning, an operator of the Buenos Aires route in Culiacán Sinaloa, stops his journey to help an older adult to cross the street. The good ones are more!”, published the user of the social network of the blue bird.

The recording, which was apparently made by city ​​truck cameras, shows two different angles. One of the driver and the front door; the other, from the road.

According to the pictures, the good deed happened around 7:00 a.m.time of day when many Culiacans leave their homes to take the bus, transportation by application or in their vehicles to schools and jobs.

The driver spent a few seconds helping the elderly woman cross the busy street, but was pleased to avoid a possible accident.

