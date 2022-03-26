United Kingdom.- A funeral home worker made his colleague sweat cold after he pretended to be a corpse to scare him in an act that has caused various opinions on social networks.

This situation occurred at a funeral home in Beckton, London where uNot one of the employees did not measure himself by playing a practical joke on him that left him in shock.

The joke was captured by a hidden camera and the recording shows how the worker approaches one of the body bags to begin the embalming process. However, when one of the workers unzips the bag, the young man pretending to be dead screams and stands up.

This situation terrified one of the workers, while the other employees who apparently agreed, burst out laughing.

As expected, this fact, which has been described by some as unfortunate and others as British humor, had consequences, as the company reported that the workers had been suspended, considering that this joke violates the reputation and the commitment to respect and honor the memory of the deceased.