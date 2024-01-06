Emiliano Martínez prevented Middlesbrough's first goal with an excellent reaction under the three posts in the Emirates FA Cup. Morgan Rogers received a great pass inside the area, shook off the mark and took a powerful right hand that the Argentine goalkeeper ended up deflecting before the ball entered the near post.
“Dibu” Martínez is always there when you need him. At the beginning of 2023 he became the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (34) in his first 100 games with the team's shirt. Aston Villa.
The captain of the Argentine National Team and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez were nominated by the world footballers' union, to integrate the ideal team of 2023. They are part of the list of 23 players preselected by FIFA. The ideal team will be revealed on January 15 at the FIFA The Best awards gala in London.
The world champion with the Argentine National Team once again aroused the interest of the Villains, who seek to strengthen the left wing of the defense and climb to the top of the Premier League.
According to Transfermarkt, Its value is around 6,000,000 euros, an extremely low figure for a Premier League team.
