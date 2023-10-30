Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínezgoalkeeper of Aston Villa and the selection Argentinaworld champion, was awarded this Monday with the Lev Yashin award, that designates the best archer of the year at the gala Golden Ball.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, and during his acceptance speech, He received boos from the public.

The goalkeeper, who became world champion with the Argentine national team, arrived amid cheers and boos at the Theater du Châtelet in Paris, France where the memory of the French country’s defeat in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where Argentina won the World Cup for the third time, after 36 years.

In videos recorded by fans at the entrance to the theater in the capital of France, the goalkeeper is seen getting out of the truck with his wife. On his way to the entrance, he received several boos.

🇫🇷 | Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, goalkeeper of the Argentine soccer team, is greeted with boos upon his arrival in Paris for the Ballon d’Or gala. pic.twitter.com/TbYUq0qz0g — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) October 30, 2023

Despite the screams, the Argentine player did not show any annoyance on his face as he walked on the red carpet at the award ceremony. Golden Ball. Already at the gala, he received the news of being chosen as one of the winning players.

“Being in the top 15 and seeing those who were behind me is a source of pride. It’s something amazing. What I like most is seeing the joy and cries of children when I go to Argentina. But I always go for more and I want to win more games,” the goalkeeper said in interviews after receiving the award.

Martínez was awarded the Yashin Prize which designates the best goalkeeper of the year. He received the award from his father.

The goalkeeper beat Al Hilal’s Moroccan Yasin Bono, Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City’s Brazilian Ederson, Fenerbache’s Croatian Dominik Livakovic, Milan’s Frenchman Mike Maignan, Manchester United’s Cameroonian André Onana, Arsenal’s Englishman Aaron Ramsdale , the Frenchman from Lens Brice Samba and the German from Barcelona Marc-André Ter Stegen.

“I came for a dream and I found many stones in my path, but I always fought and today being in an event as important as this is something very nice and that I want to enjoy,” said ‘Dibu’ according to the statements given to ‘Página 12’.

Similarly, the ‘Dibu’ received some boos both when his name was announced as the winner and when he spoke, to the point that one of the presenters of the gala, former footballer Didier Drogbaasked for respect from the French public.

#BallonDor Emiliano Martínez is the winner of the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper in the world His saves not only made a country vibrate, but dazzled the entire planet. Congratulations, Draw! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/PbCdb79UgK — 🇦🇷 Argentina National Team ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 30, 2023

In his speech, Martínez spoke about the final of the Qatar World Cup against France and praised the gala star, Kylian Mbappé, who scored three goals.

