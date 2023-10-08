In the video, a number of tanks and armored vehicles can be seen, and local reports said that the goal was to “enhance deterrence.”

The Israeli side fears an escalation and the launching of missiles from southern Lebanon, coinciding with the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which was carried out by Hamas since Saturday morning and included the launching of missiles and the infiltration of armed men into Israeli territory.

On Sunday morning, Israeli Army Radio reported that shells were being fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Three security sources said that the missiles fired from Lebanon hit an Israeli military site.

The Israeli army announced that it carried out an artillery bombardment targeting sources of fire in southern Lebanon.

What happened Saturday morning?

Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and ordered residents along the border area to remain in their homes.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army.

The minister declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.

Israeli Channel 12 said that the attack resulted in hundreds of people being injured, at least 40 of whom were in serious condition.

Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee: Hamas fired about 2,200 shells and missiles towards Israel, in addition to infiltration operations into some areas and towns.

The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

What are the latest developments on Sunday?