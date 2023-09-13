On the afternoon of September 12, a user reported on social networks an act of transphobia, by the staff of the National Cinematheque of Mexico.

“That a trans woman was dragged out of the bathroom with so much violence, in a country where seven trans women are killed every day”, he expressed.

Given this, the security personnel can be heard saying the phrase “it’s over,” to which the young woman responded: “Or do you want me to go into the office?”

Likewise, in a second video shared on Instagram by the account @transyfugas, you can see in detail how the trans woman attacks the security personnel. “We are tired of p… p… violating us […] “I want the manager right now, I’m already fed up.”

What happened at the National Cinematheque?



In the publication of said social network, the young woman explained the cause that originated the conflict. “This afternoon, I was violated by two female police officers at the National Cinematheque, who for a minute banged hard on the door of the women’s bathroom where I was in order to drag me out.”

"When I went to the ticket office for help I was also misgendered

“When I went to the ticket office for help, I was also misgendered and ridiculed for the rubbish that was there,” she added.

Meanwhile, he stated: “It is clear that people believe they can do whatever they want with us. The experience of our companions who, after being murdered, are systematically humiliated to the point of absurdity demonstrates this.”

Finally, he called for a rally at the national Cinematheque. “Let’s see if, as they supported those gays who were kicked out of Six Flags for kissing, they support me, all of us trans people, instead of just fanning us.”

What did the National Cinematheque say?



For its part, the National Cinematheque apologized to the young woman who was attacked in the bathrooms there.

Through a statement, the institution condemned the events that occurred at the facilities.



“The Cineteca Nacional México is committed to working jointly with @CONAPRED, @COPRED and @CDHCMX, in training, awareness and professionalization courses on human rights, the right to non-discrimination and the right to equality; to achieve such goals and above all to continue and strengthen the commitment to have spaces and communities free of violence, as well as free of discrimination and exclusion.”

