They hadn’t seen this for ten years. The Netherlands was hit on Sunday February 7 by a heavy snowstorm, the first since 2010. Most areas were covered with 5 to 10 cm of snow, but the white mantle was up to 30 cm thick in places , according to the public broadcaster NOS.

As a result, all rail traffic in the country was cut off until at least Sunday noon, rail operator NS said. Many flights have also been canceled … A few hundred cars have also had to be taken off the road after slipping on the snow, according to the Dutch infrastructure authority, which advises motorists to avoid moving.

A photo tweeted by local authorities even showed a snowplow that had fallen into a ditch. As for the Dutch government, it has closed all the Covid-19 testing centers for several days.

Fun in the snow in Amsterdam this morning! pic.twitter.com/wHjZr92ta0 – History Of The Netherlands podcast (@HistoryOfNL) February 7, 2021

❄️ Flinke #sneeuwjacht in het Rijk van Nijmegen! Er ligt zo’n 20 cm sneeuw en sommige sneeuwduinen zijn al bijna 2 meter (!) Hoog … pic.twitter.com/3eKxlwrdkP – Wouter van Bernebeek (@StormchaserNL) February 7, 2021

This the Netherlands; youngsters having a (social distanced!) snowball fight with police on Dam square Amsterdam (we’re in lockdown with a 9 o’clock curfew. But it doesn’t snow that often here ….. pic.twitter.com/poRDI8g8pN – Coffee! (@ Coffee31024091) February 7, 2021

The Dutch meteorological agency KNMI has issued a “code red” alert over the whole country due to winds that could reach 90 km / h and a “glacial cold”.

Negative temperatures have also raised hopes in the Netherlands that the canals will freeze, in this melted ice skating country. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that skating would be allowed if the canals freeze for the first time since 2019, while reminding the Dutch of the need to respect social distancing and not to fall so as not to clutter hospitals already overloaded.

The hopes of being able to organize a legendary speed skating race for the first time since 1997, popular in the Netherlands, however, were cooled, due to restrictions related to the coronavirus. The Elfstedentocht, a 200-kilometer marathon on frozen canals that crosses 11 cities, has not taken place for more than two decades due to climate change.