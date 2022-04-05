Escobedo.- This Monday, April 4, Raúl Salinas Avenue and Vía Torreón, in the Fomerrey 9 neighborhood, was the scene of the impact of a train with an urban truck waiting for the traffic light to change in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

The accident, which was recorded on video by a security camera, happened while the bus marked with the number 180, from route 220, was waiting for the green light to continue its journey, at which point the railway began to approach.

No matter that the locomotive whistled to make everyone aware of its presence, the truck driver failed to move forward and avoid the hit because the other motorists who were at the traffic light stood still.

Finally, the train hit the passenger unit in the rear, displacing it from its original axis. Fortunately, the impact was carried out just where the heavy unit had no passengers, for them, there are no victims to mourn.

Elements of Escobedo’s Civil Protection attended the scene of the events, who checked the physical integrity of the 35 passengers, who were uninjured; only some ended up with panic attacks.