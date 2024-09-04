The derailment of fifteen railway carriages left three people injured, including a disabled woman who suffered the amputation of a foot.

By: Gabriel Cardona

His son, a 4-year-old boy, is missing, while another seven-year-old son was injured, said the father of the child, a Honduran national. The accident occurred on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. at kilometer 302 of the Mexico-Ciudad Juárez federal highway, according to the report that arrived at the Emergency and Immediate Response Center. At the scene there is personnel from the Ferromex company, as well as Civil Protection, the Ministry of National Defense, the National Guard, the Red Cross, Rescue, the National Institute of Migration and Firefighters. It is the latter who are leading the search for the missing child. At the scene there is total chaos. The wagons are one on top of the other and the lack of light, as well as the irregular conditions of the terrain, make access difficult.