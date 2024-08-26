Mexico City.- DC Studios has released the official trailer for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which offers a look at the triumph, tragedy and struggle of the late ’70s “Man of Steel” actor.

The trailer features some of Reeve’s action scenes as Superman, as well as some of the sports he used to play before the 1995 horse riding accident that left him a quadriplegic. There are also interviews with Reeve’s children, Matthew, Alexandra and Will, who remember him for his struggle and support for others with clinical symptoms like his.

“We said goodbye and he waved. That was the last time I saw him standing,” Reeve’s son Matthew recalls in a clip from the feature. The documentary also promises to provide a look at Christopher Reeve’s accomplishments, as well as quotes from stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels and Glenn Close, who all spent time with Reeve.

In addition to the trailer, DC Studios revealed the official poster for the project, which features Reeve as Superman, with his face in close-up and the caption: “Husband. Father. Fighter. Hero.”

The project premiered at the Sundance Film Festival at the Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah, and will be released in limited theaters on September 21, with special screenings on the 25th to commemorate the actor’s birthday.