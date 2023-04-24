The circulation of this Monday, April 24 in the Mexican Foreign Circuit is affected at the height of the municipality of Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico, due to a strong carambolabetween three vehicles which was recorded in the early hours of the day.

The road accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. after the driver of a trailer with cleaning products allegedly lost control of his unit and crashed into at least two cars in the area.

At km 38+400, approximately 500 meters from the Las Américas Toll Booth, the truck collided with a black pickup truck and a white car, the latter being left overturned on the left side of the road.

Despite the spectacular nature of the incident and initially, no injuries or fatalities were reported. However, the presence of the units generates a delay in the passage of more units in the direction of Río de los Remedios.