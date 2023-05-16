Traffic quarrels. Just don’t start it.
Even though temptation is so great. Nothing good ever comes of it. In some cases, it even ends in damage. Like in this case. A hefty bill for the owner of this Ford.
Driving so close to the vehicle in front causes a collision. An expensive collision, because the Ford’s airbags explode. He will think twice next time with such a useless argument..
This article Video: Traffic dispute ends in popping airbags appeared first on Autoblog.nl.
#Video #Traffic #dispute #ends #exploding #airbags
Leave a Reply