A pickup? With these gas prices? Why would you? The Toyota Prius can be used as a tow car, as the YouTube video below proves. A gooseneck trailer can even be mounted on the back (or on top?) of the hybrid.

Gooseneck trailers are large trailers intended to be hung behind pickup trucks. The pick-ups often have a special ball in the body instead of behind the car, which is why the trailer has a kind of swan neck. But with a little effort, a handy handyman can also get this bullet on the roof of a Prius.

The Prius manages very well to pull the large trailer, but unloaded. The thin sheet metal of the roof does collapse under the weight, but you still keep small details. Another big advantage is that the Prius can turn 180 degrees in front of the trailer and thus drive the huge thing forward.

You will not transport large and especially heavy things, but to move the trailers on a terrain, it can be quite handy, since the Prius can rotate 360 ​​degrees in front of the trailer. Check out the Prius with the huge trailer below.