Beware Volvo, there are hijackers on the coast for the nickname ‘tank’. And from an unexpected angle. Yesterday this video appeared on Reddit with the title ‘the indestructible Toyota GR Yaris’. You can see how a Land Rover drives itself total-loss (we can assume that, right?) on the hot Yaris, but the Toyota seems to have nothing to do with it. With the emphasis on appears, because it is not clear how much damage there is under the skin.

The driver of the Discovery Sport wants to peep it to the right, but underestimates the width of the Land Rover. The driver hits the GR Yaris just right (just wrong, too) and the left side of the Land Rover bounces into the air and the car lands on its roof. The striking thing is that the GR Yaris doesn’t seem to have a scratch after the accident. However, the suspension on the right seems to have collapsed slightly.

