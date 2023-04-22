Cozy, there at the Toyota dealer, where employees have the perfect strategy among themselves to resolve differences of opinion.

Car dealers, the place where neat men and women in suits always kindly sell you an overpriced car. Where the customer is king and the coffee is always hot. Where you expect there is a protocol if you disagree with your colleagues. That protocol was not fully adhered to at a dealer in the US.

Toyota dealer employees on the fist

We suspect that from a video shared on Twitter by an Envision Toyota customer in Milpitas, California. As befits a video on the internet, the context is generally missing, except for the who/what/where. What we do see is Toyota dealer employees resolving their differences the mature way. And yes, this is an employee-to-employee conflict. So apparently it is not everywhere as cake and egg between colleagues as on the Techzle editors.

As icing on the cake, the uploader of the video reports that she only started filming after this happened for the second time. Yes, this was already the second fight of the day between these Toyota dealer employees. That team outing next month is going to be fun. (through Twitter)

