Formula 1 will return to Madrid in 2026, 45 years after the Jarama circuit last hosted a World Cup race. The new Spanish Grand Prix will be held on a semi-urban circuit that will run inside and around the Ifema fairgrounds, located about 10 kilometers from the city center. Of the 5,474 meters in length that the track will have, just over a kilometer will run along public roads that are very far from all the monuments and iconic scenes of the capital. A team from EL PAÍS has traveled that section by car and has circled the rest parallel to what the circuit will be. The route can be seen in the video that accompanies this news, which also includes an interview with the designer of the race, Jarno Zaffelli.

