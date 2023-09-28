Francesco Totti became one of the top leaders in the Italian league and He is the greatest legend of Rome. The ‘eternal captain’ is one of the few footballers who developed his sporting career in a single club after declaring his love for the Roman team.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez: in Brazil they overflow with praise for a great game against Sao Paulo

The former player, 47 years old, debuted with the 1993 Italian team jersey and from the beginning showed the magic he has in his boots; His skills led him to be on the radar of great teams like Real Madrid and Milan, but Totti never changed his team’s love for money.

Also: Luis Fernando Montoya, the ‘champion of life’, achieved a new and admirable title

However, in 2017, international football said goodbye to one of the greatest players of the 21st century after announcing his official retirement from the playing fields.

Captain Francesco Totti will always be remembered by the Roman fans. He now has the task of showing his talent in the administrative part, after 25 years as a footballer. See also A police video shows the death of a young black man shot by several agents in the US

Totti shows his magic

In the last few hours, an unpublished video of the former Roma player was revealed in a friendly match, apparently with some friends, and he managed to capture all the magic he has in his feet with a spectacular free kick.

In the video that went viral on social networks, you can see when Francesco Totti is preparing to take a free kick and, with an exceptional three-finger strike, he gives the ball an effect, impossible for the rival goalkeeper, and puts it at an angle.

We tell you: Rubiales is on the ropes: key witness admitted difficult situation of Jenni Hermoso

All the players were shocked by the great goal they witnessed, while the Italian did not celebrate the free kick with euphoria.

Totti’s numbers

In his 25 years of sporting career defending the colors of Roma, Francesco Totti scored 250 goals in 618 games in the Italian league and won Serie A in 2001. In total, he scored 307 goals in 783 games in the Champions League, Italian Cup, Europa League, among other competitions.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO