Spain: land of bullfighting, flamenco, paella and … Formula 1. The Iberian Peninsula has given incredible and unforgettable stories to motor racing books.

In 1975, for the only time in a world championship, a world champion half point was awarded to a woman: she was Lella Lombardi. A few years later, a Gilles Villeneuve behind the wheel of the Ferrari 126 CK, he exploits every bit of his talent and the power of the Cavallino’s turbo to withstand the onslaught of four drivers equipped with more performing cars than his own.

In 1996, Michael Schumacher, under torrential rain, won his first victory with Ferrari. These are just some of the five moments we have selected for you in this new TOP 5 by Motorsport.com. Good vision!