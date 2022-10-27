The Mexican Grand Prix, in Formula 1, has written legendary pages of history. The first, in the 1960s, in a decade characterized by the first Honda victory at the hands of Richie Ginther, from the Ferrari world title with John Surtees – the first and only one to have won a world title in both two and four wheels – from the pinnacle of rivalry between the driver-builder Jack Brabham and his second Denis Hulme, which ended with the dismissal of the latter for having “betrayed” his employer.

Then, the feat signed by Gerhard Berger in 1986 is unforgettable: Mexico returns to the top flight after 16 long years of absence and the Austrian wins his first career victory, for himself and for Benetton. And how can we forget the twists and turns of the 1990 edition, when the challenge on the Mexican asphalt was a matter between Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna? In short, a high level Formula 1. And not just for the altitude …