With one hand. No problem for Tom Cruise of course.

Some movie series never seem to stop. And with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One you can expect another crazy action movie starring Tom Cruise. There is also plenty to look forward to for car enthusiasts.

In Rome there will be a chase scene with a BMW 5 Series, but also something Italian. In the Behind The Scenes above you get a preview. The film will be in cinemas from July.

