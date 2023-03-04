Colombia.- Several challenges have been disseminated through social networks; however, a tiktoker dedicated himself to paying the ticket to all the people who greet the driver “for its values ​​and principles”.

the tiktoker @yormanelzorro, sat down, joined the public transport driver and watched all the passengers.

yorman when you hear a passenger say “good morning” to the driverhe replies that the ticket will be paid.

The Medellín influencer shared several parts of the video and He mentions the importance of respect and education.

Followers of social networks commented that they always greet the driver, but sometimes they do not answer.

“I always say good morning and sometimes they don’t respond, but it doesn’t matter, I complied, and when we go downstairs my daughters and I always say thank you, have a good day.”