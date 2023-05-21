Tigres became the first guest to the grand final of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, beating Monterrey in the semifinal by an aggregate score of 2-1.
The feline fans are excited and delivered to their team, who are only 180 minutes away from the eighth title in their history.
This is how the celebrations of the team and the fans for advancing to the final were lived.
The rain was not a factor, and Tigres fans gathered in the main avenues of Nuevo León to celebrate their advance to the grand final.
At the final whistle, French striker André-Pierre Gignac approached the Tigres fans to celebrate their advance to the final round.
For their part, the Tigres animation group, the ‘Libres y Lokos’, sang and danced in the corridors leading to the stadium.
At the end of the game, the Tigres players went to the place where the cat fans were to celebrate the victory with them, and between chants and shouts, they made them forget about the torrential rain.
The ‘Big Mac’ approached to hug the best player on the team, Sebastián Córdova, as a sign of recognition for his good level shown throughout the league, from the playoffs to the second leg of the semifinal.
The footballers celebrated with everything in the dressing room. The player Luis Quiñones broadcast a live where he showed the joy of him and all his teammates for the victory obtained.
#Video #Tigres #celebrations #advance #Clausura #final
