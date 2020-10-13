Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has won the heart of fans by wishing his five-year-old little fan a special birthday. This style of Tiger is getting much praise on the internet. Tagging Tiger, a social media user wrote – ‘Tiger Shroff we are from Estonia. Our Kido Fan Base has added one more thing. You are my son (Karthik) ‘s inspiration to learn Caporia. He turned 5 today and wishes to meet you on his birthday one day. ‘ Along with this, the social media user has also shared a video of his son.

In response to the user, Tiger wrote- ‘Happy birthday to him. Ask them to practice in a secure environment. He is doing great, lots of love. ‘ This is not the first time, however, that Tiger Shroff has wished his little fan a happy birthday. He often responds to his fans on Twitter.

Happy birthday to himjust ask him to always practice in a safe environment. Hes doing great! Lots of love https://t.co/DgNZPw68xu – Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 12, 2020

Who is tiger’s biggest competitor?

Tiger has shared a video of himself on Instagram, showing his three looks together. This has been done through special effects. In the clip, Tiger is seen taking a fight by himself. Sharing this video, Tiger wrote the caption, ‘My biggest rival. Hashtag you vs you. ‘ Tiger says that he considers himself his biggest competitor.

Talking about the workfront, Tiger’s recently released single single was able to become a chartbuster. His upcoming film is ‘Heropanti 2’. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will be released on July 16, 2021.