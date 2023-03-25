Thunderstorms
- Rainy thunderclouds are also advancing to Alexandria Governorate, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, of moderate intensity, sometimes heavy.
- Video clips spread on social sites monitored the state of weather fluctuations in the regions of Cairo, which will continue until tomorrow, Saturday.
More thunderstorms expected
- And regarding the forecast for tomorrow, Saturday, the Meteorological Authority says that it is expected that low and medium thunderstorm clouds will multiply over the north of the country to the north of Upper Egypt, Sinai and the north of the Red Sea governorate, accompanied by rains of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by hail.
- Winds that stir sand and dust will also activate as a result of the air falling below the thunderclouds.
- With regard to temperatures, the Egyptian Authority expects that temperatures will continue to drop in all parts, and that rain will continue to fall in the north of the country, passing through Greater Cairo, to northern Upper Egypt, Sinai and northern Red Sea Governorate, reaching the extent of torrential rains in Sinai.
