Video | Three porpoises were spotted swimming in a river in Britain

20.3. 21:17 | Updated 9:11 a.m

Three a herd of dolphin-like animals was spotted in a river in Lincolnshire, England, reports news agency Reuters. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information. However, the representative of the local animal protection organization estimates For The Spalding Voicethat the animals are porpoises.

According to Reuters, two dog walkers spotted three fins in the water. In the video shot by another outdoorsman, you can see how the animals slide along the surface of the water.

However, the animals have not made it past the floodgates of the river, so they have apparently swum back, according to the news agency.

About in the last twenty years, 29 species of whales have been spotted in Britain and Ireland, according to the charity organization The Wildlife Trusts, according to Reuters. Cetacean species include both porpoises and whales.

The video is narrated by the British news agency and media company SWNS Media Group.

Correction on March 21 at 9:10 a.m.: The story previously stated that the animals are dolphins. Added mention of estimate that the animals are porpoises.