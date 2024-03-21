Thursday, March 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Three porpoises were spotted swimming in a river in Britain

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Video | Three porpoises were spotted swimming in a river in Britain

Two dog walkers noticed three fins in the water.

| Updated

Three a herd of dolphin-like animals was spotted in a river in Lincolnshire, England, reports news agency Reuters. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information. However, the representative of the local animal protection organization estimates For The Spalding Voicethat the animals are porpoises.

According to Reuters, two dog walkers spotted three fins in the water. In the video shot by another outdoorsman, you can see how the animals slide along the surface of the water.

However, the animals have not made it past the floodgates of the river, so they have apparently swum back, according to the news agency.

About in the last twenty years, 29 species of whales have been spotted in Britain and Ireland, according to the charity organization The Wildlife Trusts, according to Reuters. Cetacean species include both porpoises and whales.

See also  “Brizola did not hesitate and supported Lula”, says Dilma

The video is narrated by the British news agency and media company SWNS Media Group.

Correction on March 21 at 9:10 a.m.: The story previously stated that the animals are dolphins. Added mention of estimate that the animals are porpoises.

#Video #porpoises #spotted #swimming #river #Britain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rodrigo: “The Leader” is able to repeat the “2003 achievement”

Rodrigo: “The Leader” is able to repeat the “2003 achievement”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result