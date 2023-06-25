Video | Three moose are swimming in front of Lauttasaari

On Midsummer’s Day, Emma Maaranen from Lauttasaari captured three moose swimming near Veijarivuori beach.

25.6. 16:38

For a Lauttasaari resident To Emma Maarase a strange animal encounter happened on Midsummer’s Day at Veijarivuori’s beach. He witnessed on Saturday when three moose swam past the beach.

“Pretty unreal! But a really great moment,” says Maaranen.

There were also stories about moose on Facebook.

Maaranen was on the beach with his back to the water. That’s why he only noticed the moose when they were already close. He didn’t see where the moose had started to swim or if there were people swimming at the same time.

Maaranen’s photos and video show only two moose, because he only noticed the third one swimming ahead after taking the photos. According to Maaranen, it tried to climb out of the water in a rocky cove on the beach.

However, there were people nearby, so apparently the moose had second thoughts and returned to the water. According to Maaranen, the moose went to swim towards the island opposite the beach, but he does not know where they finally ended up on their swimming trip.

See also Finland image | "Life is hell" - the Kenyan media paints a dull picture of studying in Finland Emma Maaranen photographed on Midsummer’s Day when moose swam and waded past Veijarivuori beach.

Sight was quite memorable according to Maaranen.

“I’ve seen the same thing once as a child at a cabin in Central Finland, but it was right in the middle of the forest. After all, this was the crowning of Midsummer.”

Maaranen says that when he saw the moose, he declared that this is “the best midsummer ever”. He corrects this statement a little later – last Midsummer he got engaged.

However, according to Maaranen, the meeting with the deer will be a good second.