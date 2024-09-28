Video clips show demonstrators clashing with Iraqi security forces, some carrying Hezbollah flags, pictures of Nasrallah, and banners of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Iraqi faction that is supported by Iran, like the Lebanese group.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani condemned the assassination of Nasrallah, and described the strike on the southern suburb of Beirut that led to his killing as “a crime that shows that the Zionist entity crossed all red lines.”

He affirmed in a statement, “Iraq’s principled position of standing with the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples,” considering that targeting the southern suburb on Friday “expresses the reckless desire seeking to expand the conflict.”

Al-Sudani also decided to declare general mourning throughout Iraq for a period of 3 days.

Baghdad witnessed massive demonstrations on Saturday evening, near the Green Zone in the center of the capital, denouncing the assassination of Nasrallah, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Green Zone is located in central Baghdad, and includes important diplomatic headquarters, including the American embassy.