What seemed like a normal and calm journey inside a bus in the United States ended up becoming a day full of fear, panic and uncertainty for those who remained inside the means of transportation after being kidnapped by an armed man.

The tragic event sparked a police chase that ended with one man arrested and a fatality. This is what is known.

As reported The New York Times, The incident occurred on Wednesday morning. September 25 in Los Angeles, one of the most populated cities in the United States.

An enraged man got on the bus, holding a firearm in his hand while pointing it at the passengers and the driver. Faced with the imminent danger, the driver did not hesitate to alert citizens by pressing a button that he placed on a mobile sign.911 call the police’, a notice that was taken quickly by a dispatcher in the area.

The police arrived at the scene and began a slow chase through the city, as the agents suspected that one of the occupants was armed and they did not want to cause the person responsible to take impulsive actions.

About an hour later, officers used spike strips to stop the bus, and a team intervened using Stunning devices before boarding the vehicle.

Authorities reveal the identity of the person responsible for the kidnapping

According to The New York Times, The suspect was identified as Lamont Campbella man of 51 years arrested on suspicion of murder, as one of the passengers was rushed to a hospital, where Due to the severity of his injuries, he died moments later.

The kidnapping and subsequent chase raised concerns about safety on the Los Angeles public transportation system, an issue that has come to the fore after a series of violent incidents in recent months.

Authorities continue to reinforce police presence in the system, while seeking to improve safety conditions for the millions of passengers who depend on trains and buses daily.

Likewise, the Police congratulated the driver: “With an armed man on board and his life at stake, he had the composure and the means to sound the silent alarm”.

