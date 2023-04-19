On the night of this April 18, the teams faced each other. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera at the Palogrande Stadium in Manizales on date 14 of the championship. The game was partially 2-1 with a defeat to Once Caldas, but the impatience of the Holocaust North bar did not even let the game finish, since they were the ones who generated excesses inside and outside the stadium.

The events began when the attendees on the north side of the stadium began chanting “we can’t take it anymore” and invaded the soccer field and attacked the players. This is how, due to lack of guarantees, the match was suspended.

Through Twitter, the local media Homeland He published the videos in which the disturbances generated by various party attendees were recorded.

Also, the fans They clashed with the Police outside the stadium and blocked traffic routes. In addition, it is known that the Esmad and the Carabineros Police had to intervene in the area.

In some photographs it was possible to show that police cars were vandalized.

The Manizales Mayor’s Office gave a preliminary result of the riots, after announcing that they had been controlled by the Police. So that, 20 logistics people were injured, four fans and four policemen and indicated that all are out of danger.

Also, they turned out two police horses injured and they reported that a patrol car was vandalized, a motorcycle burned, two advertising screens and a camera belonging to a media outlet were damaged.

More news

Video: brave bars of Once Caldas invade the field after defeat with Alianza

Once Caldas vs. Alianza Petrolera, live: a key match for relegation

The millionaire for which the brave bar of Atlético Nacional is fighting

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL